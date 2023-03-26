Benue PDP Suspends National Chair, Iyorchia Ayu For Not Paying Annual Dues, Not Voting In State Guber Poll

Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been suspended by the Party’s Executive Committee in the Igyorov Ward of the Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

They suspended Ayu for anti-party activities after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

While reading a resolution, the secretary of the party in Igyorov ward, Banger Dooyum, said Ayu’s anti-party activities – alongside his allies – contributed to PDP’s loss in his ward and local government in the governorship election.

Ayu is also accused of not paying his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution. Twelve out of the seventeen exco members signed the documents endorsing his suspension.

They also alleged that the PDP chieftain did not vote during the

governorship and state assembly elections held on the 18th of March, 2023.

According to them, most of Ayu’s closest allies worked for the

opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) which resulted in the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

The ward chairman of Igyorov, Kashi Philip, also signed the letter alongside the exco.

See letter below: