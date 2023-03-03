“Between Atiku And Obi, One Must Be Lying Over Victory Claims” – Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says either Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is lying for claiming victory in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Oshiomhole made this known following Wednesday’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Bola Tinubu of the APC was the winner of the election, Both Atiku and Obi organised separate press briefings where each claimed victory in the poll.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Oshiomhole, who won the Edo North senatorial election on Saturday, said the two opposition presidential candidates are accusing themselves of rigging each other out.

“Between His Excellency Peter Obi my very good friend and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, one of them must be lying. That is clear by the fact that Atiku who came second said he won, Obi who came third said no he is the one who won,” Oshiomhole said.

“So, between the two of them, they must be trying to rig each other out, so one of them must be lying and when they go to court I am sure that is one thing that will be showing when you have two people claiming victory. So, they are indirectly accusing one another of rigging each other out even for the second position,” he added.

The former Edo State governor, however, commended the two presidential candidates, saying that they did well by submitting to law and comportment by putting the country first.

The APC chieftain maintained that the presidential election was credible and Tinubu was the only contestant that lost his state. He said there is no election in Nigerian that has not been disputed with the only exception being that of 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat.