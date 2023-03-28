Boko Haram Bomb Maker, ‘Awana Gaidam’ Killed By Own Bomb In Sambisa Forest

A chief bomb-maker and a high-ranking member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Awana Gaidam, has been killed by his own Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

According to counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said the bomb struck his vehicle along Njumia and Arra in the Sambisa forest, on March 27, killing him instantly.

Meanwhile, Awana had planted bombs in strategic positions to fortify his camp within the Sambisa Forest, but little did he know that he plotted it against himself, which explodes him and shattered his body into pieces.

The 39 year-old chief bomb maker, apart from his high status in the command structure of the Boko Haram terrorists, was one of their capable hands involved in making IEDs.

Awana was believed to be responsible for plotting many IEDs attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai during patrols, along major highways between Maiduguri and Damboa, as well as from Bama to Pulka, Bita, Banki and Darajamal’s general area.