Borno Guber: INEC Officials Allegedly Seize Collation Materials For Not Getting Dollar Share From Politician

Reports show that some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State vowed not to release electoral materials for collation.

The staff of the electoral body stood their ground following demand for their own share of dollars given by an unnamed politician, according to Daily Trust.

Argument allegedly started when they got to the collation centre in Biu Local Government Area on Saturday night but did not find their Ward Collation Officer who received the money on their behalf and his contact line was also unreachable.

According to them, the collation officer collected the money on their behalf and promised to give them after the election.

An anonymous witness said, “They’re looking for him and trying his number, it’s not connecting. They said they won’t release the INEC materials till their share is given to them. A group of them have gone home with the materials.”