British Envoy Slams Fani-Kayode Over ‘Inciting’ Remarks

The United Kingdom has expressed displeasure over controversial comments made by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with Nigeria Info FM on Sunday, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, faulted the APC chieftain for his statements.

READ ALSO: Aso Rock Chapel: Tinubu’s Wife Not Only A Christian But Pastor – Fani Kayode Replies Okowa

“Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand.

“It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that,” Llewellyn-Jones said.

Llewellyn-Jones has reiterated the fact that the UK government will issue visa bans to people undermining democracy.

According to him, there are about 10 persons already on the watchlist.

“We have a list, we are working through our list but we don’t publish those names. I know people say we should, but we have laws, and the law prevents us from doing that.

“At the moment the list is between 5 and 10 and it is growing,” he added.

Recall that last month, Fani-Kayode was invited for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS), for claiming that the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had a meeting with army general’s before the elections.

Read some tweets below: https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1639999429242396674