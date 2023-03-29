Buhari Won’t Spend Extra Day In Office After May 29 – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha says plans are on course to ensure a smooth, peaceful and formal transfer of power to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29.

He stated this during the meeting of the Presidential Transition Committee on Tuesday.

Mustapha said despite litigations arising from the presidential elections, President Muhammadu Buhari won’t spend one more day as President after the expiration of his tenure.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after May 29 to hand over power to whoever has been declared by INEC.

“The court processes will continue and we are doing everything to ensure that the transition process is not truncated; the federal government has issued a statement to that effect.

READ MORE: Adamawa APC Suspends SGF Boss Mustapha Indefinitely For Losing Polling Unit To PDP

“The transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth and on May 29, there will be a peaceful, formal transfer of power to the President-Elect,” the SGF stated.