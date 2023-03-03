Buhari, Yakubu, Emefiele, Deceived Nigerians, Conspired To Rig Election For APC – Dino Melaye [Video]

Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council (PCC), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Mahmood Yakubu, the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of conspiring together to ‘rig’ the just concluded 2023 presidential election.

Melaye made the allegation in a video clip via his Twitter handle on Friday morning where he stated Buhari and Yakubu were the greatest con artist Africa ever produced.

According to him, the Nigerian leader and Yakubu played the intellect of Nigerians and ensured the whole process into the presidential election favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The PDP chieftain again alleged that the Naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was another distraction used by the ruling party to get its candidate to power.

Melaye said, despite claims that the policy was designed to frustrate money politics in the just concluded elections, Tinubu was allegedly given enough new Naira notes to distribute across States while the PDP was starved of the same.

He asserted that the threats and court case against Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, were all formalities and parts of the planned scam to deceive Nigerians while the ruling party worked for its candidate.

The chieftain assured that PDP will make sure that the mandate of the people freely given to the Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is retrieved.

His words: “We spent over four hundred billion Naira just for a caricature show. INEC deceived Nigerians.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and professor Yakubu Mahmood are the greatest cons, con men that came out of Africa.

“The whole concept of redesigning the Naira was a deception because money was given to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and APC shared new Naira Notes across the country on election day while PDP was starved of funds.

“To the whole issue of going to court, accusing CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele was all part of the scam, was all part of the drama, a grand style deception against Nigerians.

“But I want to warn, this is not the end. I call on all PDP supporters and all lovers of democracy not to allow this to stand. In an unjust society, silence is a crime.”

SEE VIDEO:

https://twitter.com/_dinomelaye/status/1631581544287436803?t=KR7oSoYI4KLEGYcfFiuCVw&s=19