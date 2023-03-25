Captain Mbappe Scores Brace As France Thrash Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals as France captain as the World Cup finalists began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win against the Netherlands.

The hosts were ahead after just two minutes when Antoine Griezmann curled in from Mbappe’s pass.

Defender Dayot Upamecano made it 2-0 six minutes later as he bundled in.

Mbappe then got his 37th goal for France when he drove in, before powering home his second late on.

Griezmann had reportedly been unhappy at being overlooked for the captaincy role given to Mbappe, but there were no signs of friction between the pair as they celebrated Mbappe’s first of the night in the 21st minute.

The Paris St-Germain striker’s second two minutes from time was a stunning solo effort as he left the Dutch players falling over in an attempt to block his shot before thumping a finish into the bottom corner.

Memphis Depay had the chance of a consolation deep in stoppage time for the visitors, but his penalty was saved.

That capped a frustrating first game for Ronald Koeman in his second spell as Netherlands boss, although his cause was not helped by a flu virus that led to five players being sent home on the eve of the game.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Sven Botman, forward Cody Gakpo, midfielder Joey Veerman and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had all contracted the illness.

France though were kept off the top of their group by Austria, for who Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in a 4-1 triumph against Azerbaijan.