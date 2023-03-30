Cattle Destroy School Farmland In Oyo As Herdsmen Injure Students, Teachers

Suspected herdsmen, on Thursday morning, allegedly invaded one of the public secondary schools in Oyo State, injuring students and teachers.

The herders invaded the Community Grammar School, Alaropo Nla in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The herdsmen, according to an eyewitness account, numbering over twenty, allegedly invaded the school with their cattle and injured some of the students and teachers.

Some of the students and their teachers, among whom are Mr Paul Olabode, were inflicted with sword and machete cuts, while many others were left with broken legs and hands.

Meanwhile, the school had just finished morning devotion and students were preparing to settle down in their classrooms to continue their second-term examination when the herdsmen invaded the school farm with their cows grazing mindlessly on crops.

Efforts made by the students and the teachers to drive away the herdsmen were met with brutal resistance.

The school principal, Mrs Grace Alamu, confirmed the incident saying, “I am on my way to the school. Policemen are coming to the school this morning.”

However, efforts to contact the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, for an update proved unsuccessful.