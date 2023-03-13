CBN Has Directed Banks To Dispense Old Naira Notes, Defaulting Banks In Anambra’ll Be Shut Down – Gov. Soludo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reportedly directed commercial banks across the nation to dispense the old naira notes in adherence with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Former CBN and incumbent Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, revealed the information in a Facebook post on Monday.

Soludo urged the State residents to transact with the old naira notes and report banks that refuse to accept the notes.

According to him, the new development was confirmed to him by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He disclosed that tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

The Anambra governor however stated that the CBN governor gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March, 2023.

His words, “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers. Tellers at commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. The Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”