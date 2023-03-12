Close Chapter Of Challenging Tinubu’s Victory – NADECO Tells LP, PDP

A group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Renewal, has cautioned the opposition waging war against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as president-elect to perish the thought of upturning his victory at the February 25 elections.

NADECO also opined that Tinubu’s presidency is the best that has happened to Nigeria in recent time.

Adeeyo Olusola Atilade, national leader of the group, in a press release at the weekend and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, described the opposition parties, Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) war against Tinubu as grossly undemocratic and amounting to exhibiting acts of bad losers in a free and fair contest.

According to the release, the decision of the two opponents, Peter Obi of LP and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, to challenge Tinubu’s victory was thoughtless, an exercise doomed to end in futility, but rather urged them to accept defeat honourably and congratulate the president-elect so that the nation can move on.

Adeeyo stated that the president-elect won the elections partly because he is a beautiful bride that all Nigerians love while describing him as a detribalized, strategic and patriotic leader whose strong political structure has spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

His words: “President-elect Tinubu has an impressive track record as a great, patriotic and detribalised leader. He displayed this uncommon leadership traits when he served as the Executive Governor of Lagos State and deployed the competence and enduring capacities of a pan-Nigeria cabinet in his government to achieve great and giant strides in Lagos and we all are witnesses to the awesome development that state has got today.

“Tinubu is loved by most patriotic Nigerians because he is a builder of men and not one who pulls others down. This is the more reason why Nigerians will experience the best of governance under his watch as president.

“We can also assure our teeming youths to be rest assured that Tinubu will ensure that their yearnings for a greater future are taken care of when he mounts the saddle of power.

“We are standing up for our nation and Nigeria will work again. The families of those that died in post annulment of 1993 elections saga will wish the annulment never happened. We cannot afford foreseeable consequences of such calls. Nigeria must work and in peace and tranquility.

“I therefore, speak for thousands of our members in the NADECO Renewal group, and urge Nigerians across board, to allow peace to reign so that we can enjoy the glorious ride to eldorado in this country as we would soon be driven by the President-elect Tinubu.”