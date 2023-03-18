Come With Your Equipment, We Don’t Want Repeat Of Last Election — Kate Henshaw Tells INEC

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure they come with all equipments for the governorship elections today.

Recalling the mistakes made at the general election of 2023, which was conducted on February 25, Kate Henshaw on her Twitter page on Friday urged the electoral authority to improve in order to prevent history from being repeated.

She further requested that their employees prepare all the essential equipment to get the election done.

Henshaw tweeted: “Calling on @ineclagos @inecnigeria staff.

“Please pack your equipment well this night o. Bring our complete BVAS plus ink pad, cellotape, pens & enough ballot papers to avoid stories that touch. We don’t want a repeat of what happened last time. Come on time too. Tanx.”