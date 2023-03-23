Comedian Woli Agba Attacked By Armed Robbers

Armed robbers have reportedly broken into the home of Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajewole, who is famous for his hilarious comedy as a Prophet, took to his Instagram handle, @woliagba_ayoajewole, to announce the incident, thanking God that he and his family were safe and were not physically hurt.

Woli Agba posted, “Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn’t taken. l am grateful to God.”

He captioned the post, “And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly.

“Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people.”