Controversial Dancer, Korra Obidi Buys $1.6M House In US

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi has aqcuired a 1.6 million dollar home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The mother of two announced this on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She shared a video which captures the moment she visited the agents to sign the house deeds with her mother who also expressed happiness for her.

Obidi thanked God for making it possible for her to acquire a new house despite the stigma and criticism she had had to experience following the divorce with her American husband, Justin Dean.

She captioned the video, “Small Nyash, Big God. The naked divorced disgrace don buy house. 🏠 Thank God say man no be God. We did it @korraverse_ Grateful to my family and friends. This is for you @junedean_ @athenadean_

Landlady of a $1,600,000 home.📍Brentwood Los Angeles.