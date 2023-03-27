Court Blocks Oyo State Government’s Accounts In Four Banks Over N3.4bn Debt

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja has ordered the blocking of N3.5 billion funds standing to the credit of Oyo State Government and its agencies in four banks.

The affected banks are First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Wema Bank, and Zenith Bank.

According to court filings, the outstanding balance of N3,374,889,425.60 from the judgment debt owed some former Local Government Chairmen, and Councillors sacked on May 29, 2019, before the end of their tenure by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Justice A. O. Ebong issued the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte for garnishee order nisi filed by the ex-Chairmen and Councillors led by Bashorun Majeed Bosun Ajuwon and Idris Okusesi.

The garnishee proceeding, initiated for the Chairmen and Councillors by their lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), is in execution of a judgement they got against the Oyo State Governor and six others from the Supreme Court on May 7, 2021.

Justice Ebong, in the ruling delivered on March 2, 2023, ordered the banks to show cause why the order nisi should not be made absolute.

“A garnishee order nisi is hereby granted to attach the judgement debtors’ accounts with garnishees Nos. 1 to 4 in the motion ex-parte, for the purpose of settling the judgement debt outstanding in the sum of N3,374,889,425.60 as awarded by the Supreme Court and conceded by the judgement debtors in Exhibit 11 attached to applicant’s motion.

“The garnishees (1st to 4th) shall file affidavits and attend court on the next adjourned date to show cause why the order nisi should not be made absolute.

“A copy of this order nisi shall be served on the judgement debtors as required by law. This matter is hereby adjourned to the 4/4/2023 for continuation,” Justice Ebong said.