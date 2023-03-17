Court Directs INEC To Transmit March 18 Results Electronically

Ahead Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly’s election, a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to electronically transmit results in accordance with its regulations and guidelines.

The order on Friday, followed a suit filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Uduakobong Udoh, including 13 State’s House of Assembly candidates for the March 18 elections.

The applicants, in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/334/2023 dated and filed on March 15 by their lawyer, Moses Usoh-Abia, had sued INEC as sole defendant.

They sought seven reliefs, prayed the court for an order of mandamus compelling INEC and all its agents to comply with and enforce the provision of Clause 37 of the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of the Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Akwa Ibom.

The applicants also prayed the court to mandate the presiding officers of all polling units to conspicuously paste the publication of result posters EC460(E) at the polling units after completing the EC8A result sheets.

Also sought was an order of mandamus compelling the Commission to mandate the presiding officers of all polling units in the state to electronically transmit or transfer the result of the polling units, direct to the collation system and use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) immediately after the completion of all the polling units voting and results procedures.

They said this was in compliance with the provision of Clause 38 of the guidelines for the conduct of the polls.

The applicants equally prayed for an order directing INEC to enforce the observance and compliance of Section 27(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 in the distribution of electoral materials during the conduct of the polls by engaging the services of independent, competent, and reliable logistic companies who are non-partisans or known supporters of any political for the distribution of electoral materials and personnel, among other reliefs.

Following their requests, the court, in a judgment by Obiora Egwuatu, ordered the use of the BVAS, to upload a scanned copy of the form EC8A to IReV, immediately after the completion of all the polling units voting and results’ procedures in Akwa Ibom State.

The judge also directed the Commission to clearly paste the publication of its result posters EC60(E) at polling units after completing the EC8A result sheets in the State.

Egwuatu equally ordered the electoral body to enforce the observance and compliance of Section 27(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 in the distribution of electoral materials during the conduct of the polls in the state by engaging the services of independent, competent, and reliable logistic companies who are non-partisans or known supporters of any political for the distribution of electoral materials and personnel.

He held that since the Commission averred in its filed affidavit that it was aware of its responsibilities under the law and had not failed to carry them out, granting the prayers sought by the applicants would not do any harm to the commission but instead, energise its performance.