Court Remands Four Secondary School Students For Allegedly Gang-Raping Mentally Challenged 16-Year-Old Girl In Oyo

A Family Court in Iyaganku on Tuesday, March 21, ordered that four students of Eleyele Secondary School, Ibadan, Oyo State be remanded for allegedly raping a female schoolmate who is mentally challenged.

The police charged the defendants who are minors with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Folake Ewe told the court that the students, between January and March 15, allegedly conspired defiled a 16-year-old female student who is mentally challenged.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code and section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sumbo Adetuyibi did not take their plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi ordered that they be remanded in the Abolongo Correctional facility if the juvenile correctional facility at Ijokodo, Ibadan does not accept them.

She adjourned the matter until May 11, 2023, for mention.