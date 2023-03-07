Court Remands Two Herdsmen For Abducting, Raping Pregnant Woman

Two cattle rearers have been remanded in a correction center for abducting and raping a pregnant woman.

The duo were sent to prison by an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT on Tuesday after they pleaded guilty to the crime.

The police charged Nuru Tukur, 21, and Yusufa Haruna, 29, with criminal conspiracy, force, assault and adultery by man, which they pleaded guilty to.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, deferred sentencing in order for him to see the victim and know what condition she is in.

Abdulkarim adjourned the case until March 22 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that Mr Abubakar Wakili of Yaba in Abaji Area Council reported the matter at Gwagwalada Area Command office on Feb.26.

Yakubu said that on Feb. 25 the convicts abducted the victim from Abaji Area Council from her house.

He said that the convicts took the victim to a bush were both of them raped her not minding that she was eight months pregnant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96,262, 264, and 387 of the Penal Code.