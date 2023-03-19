Cross River: Thugs Invade INEC Collation Centre, Disrupt Process In Ogoja

Political thugs numbering more than 50, suspected to be loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress at about 2.15 am on Sunday invaded the INEC collation centre for the Ogoja State Constituency disrupting the ongoing collation of results.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER reported that they also vandalised the place and carted away election materials, and phones while beating up many ward collation officers.

Multiple sources at the Collation Centre told Vanguard that trouble started when results from Nkum Irede were announced and the figures did not go down well with the APC Agents, who sensing massive defeat, decided to raise alarm and invite their supporters to invade the Collation Centre.

One of the sources said that the Nkum Irede Ward result was the seventh out of the ten Political Wards in Ogoja Local Government Area, of PDP was clearly coasting to victory.

The injured Collation officer Mbube East, Dr Paul Bassey told Vanguard at the Police Clinic Ogoja where he was been treated for injuries inflicted on him by the invaders thanked God for giving him a second chance.

“I thank God for sparing my life from the over thirty fierce-looking thugs, they took my laptop and destroyed duplicate result sheets.

“One of my colleagues is still been treated in the theatre and I pray he comes out alive as heavy stones and planks were used on him,” he said.

The Electoral Officer for Ogoja Local Government Area, Mr Peter Kolo who also confirmed the incident said the hoodlums broke all security barriers to disrupt Collation with the intent to destroy election results

His words: “As I talk to you we have recovered all the results from both the BIVAS and uploaded results in the portal and we will soon resume announcing results from the three remaining wards.