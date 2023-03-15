Current War Is Spiritual, Restructure Nigeria To Regionalism – Gani Adams Tells Tinubu

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, has pleaded with president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to restructure Nigeria to regionalism when he takes over power, May 29.

Adams who stated this at the 2023 edition of the annual Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Thanksgiving programme in Lagos noted the nation has gone through various hardship and the right thing to do would be to introduce regionalism.

The national coordinator of the OPC, said the socio-cultural Yoruba group scaled through “challenges either from within or outside the Southwest” in nearly three decades.

His words, “In the last 29 years, OPC has survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race.

“We have remained the most formidable organization in Yoruba land. We have secured the Southwest region from internal and external aggressors.”

“The current war is spiritual…that is where God has been the pillar of support for our organization,” the Aare added.