Dapo Abiodun Re-Elected As Ogun Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

This was announced by the INEC Returning officer in the state, Professor Adebowale, Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan.

Abiodun who is standing for a second and final term defeated his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: Seyi Makinde Re-Elected For Second Term As Oyo State Governor

Abiodun polled 276,298 votes while Adebutu scored a total of 262,383 votes.

The duo were trailed behind by Africa Democratic Party’s Biyi Otegbeye who polled a total of 94,754 votes.