Defamation: Mercy Chinwo Threatens N2bn Lawsuit Against Nigerian Singer

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has threatened legal action against Nigerian singer, Obidiz Lawson, over the derogatory and defamatory use of her name.

Recall that Obidiz released a commercial for a song entitled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ on February 10, 2023, with the gospel crooner’s picture as the cover image.

Mercy Chinwo through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a letter dated March 23 and addressed to Obidiz Lawson, ordered the secular singer to take down the music audio and video from all music digital platforms.

READ ALSO: Reactions As Mercy Chinwo Performs At PDP Rally

The letter reads, “It came to our client’s rude shock that you recently released and published a song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ containing disparaging and derogatory lyrics…”

It added, “That you take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ which you published on be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and any other platform whereby you made such publication.”

The gospel singer’s attorneys directed Obidiz to promptly comply with their client’s demands, “failure upon which the full machinery of the law will be set in motion against you including approaching the Court of Law to award damages against you to the tune of N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) in a favour of our client.”