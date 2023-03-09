Defend Your Votes, Wamakko Urges Nigerian Women

The lawmaker who gave the advice in a message to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day, said the contribution of women voters to the survival of democracy has been immeasurable.

He explained that in his immediate Constituency of Sokoto, women have been in the forefront of active participation in elections for decades, adding that they should sustain the tempo of their commitment to democratic governance by ensuring that their votes continue to count.

Wamako, in the statement, noted that Sokoto State and indeed Nigeria’s democratic space would not have recorded success stories without the valuable contribution of women to campaigning and voting.

