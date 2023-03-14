Delta LP Gov Candidate Pela Promises N100,000 ‘Progressive’ Minimum Wage Increase

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State, Ken Pela, has promised to increase the minimum wage for workers in the state to N60,000 and later N100,000 if elected in the March 18 election.

Pela, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, also said that he guarantees the people of Delta the best of roads, hospitals and schools if they vote him in as their governor.

“If you notice I am not talking too much about building roads, I am not talking too much about healthcare and all that because those are the rights of our people. I guarantee Deltans they will have the best roads, the best roads, the best hospitals and the best schools.

“But what we will do is to engender prosperity in the land and we have an eight-point agenda, eight prosperity drivers that will enable prosperity. The first is that we will pay a living wage; we are planning to break the minimum wage progressively to N100,000 a month, we are looking at 60,000 almost immediately,” Pela said.

On how he will get the money which will enable him fulfil the promises, the Labour Party candidate said he will cut waste and corruption to ensure money is freed to carry out the promises.

He also said he will ensure fiscal autonomy for the local governments in the state to ensure they get the necessary funds to execute projects and also ensure that the quality of people in the local governments is improved.

Asked if he will probe past governments if elected as governor, Pela replied that he will rather prefer to look into the future than look back. He, however, said that there are certain things that may prove too difficult to overlook and promised to look into such a situation.