Deyemi Okanlawon Apologies To Eti-Osa Hon-Elect, Thaddeus Attah Over ‘Open Letter’

Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has apologized to the House of Representatives-elect for Eti-Osa Federal constituency, Thaddeus Attah, after he wrote an open letter in which he asked Thaddeus to come public with his identity as well as his pedigree.

Deyemi in his open letter, said he voted for singer Banky W of the PDP during the election and that he feels that the singer is the best candidate for the job.

The actor also said Thaddeus was not well known by the populace and needs to come out to tell people about himself as well as educate everyone about his manifesto.

Many Nigerians felt his letter was condescending and they dragged Deyemi accordingly.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, Deyemi apologised to Thaddeus for his letter, saying he shared the letter because he is a concerned citizen.

The actor wrote, ‘’After fans and friend called and messaged me and brought me out of my feelings I have given myself sense and now behaved as I was brought up to do and re-addressed Mr Thaddeus Attah @jt.atta with the same kindness and respect as I would anyone. I don’t know who sent me and my big nose to be writing open letter, thinking I’m in a feem acting as younger Pa OBJ! ‘’ he wrote

Watch video below: