Dino Melaye Issues Gov. Wike ‘Last Warning’ Over G-5 Conduct

A former federal legislator, serving as a spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has severely warned governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his consistent attack on PDP’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall the Integrity Group (G-5)leader and PDP member had criticized Atiku, the Party’s presidential candidate, for preventing the opposition Party from fielding a candidate from the South.

Before the election Wike and other G-5 governors had determined to act against the former vice president and as such was alleged to have contributed to the triumph of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor had however asserted he owes no one an apology for backing Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 election.

Dino reacting on Twitter to the actions of the governor on Tuesday night, maintained that, the G-5 were unimportant to the elections.

While issuing a “last warning” to Wike, to bury his head in shame, he cited how some members of the G-5 failed in the election.

His words: “Wike should bury his head in shame and shut up. I warn him to stop insulting Atiku, enough is enough. Last warning. G-5 has no relevance in the just concluded presidential election.

“The G5 who could not deliver themselves for their senate bid cannot be the ones claiming glory in purported Atiku loss. Even Wike outside thuggery and coercion of INEC officials had nothing to contribute to APC votes in Rivers”.