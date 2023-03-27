Disciplinary Action Against Ortom Ill-timed – Benue PDP

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected and condemned moves by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party to discipline governor Samuel Ortom.

Recall while the PDP NWC referred Ortom to the Party’s disciplinary committee over alleged anti-party activities, it suspended former governors Ayodele Fayose, Ibrahim Shema, and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Prior, during and after the presidential elections, Ortom alongside other governors refused to back the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Instead, the Benue governor and Integrity Group (G-5) member openly supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

However, Benue PDP in statement on Sunday via its publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, passed a vote of confidence on Ortom.

While urging the Party’s leadership at the national level to rescind its decision, the PDP said it could not understand why the NWC would single only Ortom out for disciplinary action among the G-5 governors.

The State chapter further urged the opposition party to focus on the reconciliation of aggrieved members following the losses suffered by the party during the general elections.

READ ALSO: Sowore Accuses Obasanjo Of Hypocrisy Over ‘Igbophobia’ Comment

“The party feels strongly that in fulfilling its duty as a state chapter, it must remind the NWC of the implications of its current action against Governor Ortom and others.

“Firstly, the action runs in contempt of a subsisting court injunction restraining the PDP at all levels from taking any punitive action against the Benue State Governor pending the determination of a substantive suit, which is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction on the matter.

“Secondly, going by the mood within PDP ranks in Benue, it is the expectation that the emphasis now will be on mending bonds of unity and internal cohesion which were badly damaged in the build-up to and during the 2023 elections leading to the huge losses recorded by the party at the polls against an evidently weaker opposition.

“Never in the entire history of PDP has the Party fared so badly at an election in Benue State as witnessed in 2023 ironically at a time its National Chairman is from the state.

“The PDP in Benue sees this latest action of the NWC against Governor Ortom as ill-timed, considering that evidence on ground points rather to the governor’s steadfastness in loyalty and love for PDP since his rejoining the party in 2018.

“It is therefore, a motion of the Benue PDP SWC that a vote of confidence be passed in Governor Samuel Ortom for his steadfast loyalty and selfless, sacrificial leadership to our great party, PDP.

“We equally call on the NWC to explore exhaustively options towards fostering reconciliation, unity, rebranding and repositioning of the party to recover its lost glory,” the PDP stated.