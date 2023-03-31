Doctor Arrested For Revealing Benue PDP Spokesman’s Health Information Online

The Benue State Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi has remanded a medical doctor, Kadev Kenneth Kelvin, at the Federal Correctional Facility in the state on allegation of cyber stalking.

The accused was reported to have made a Facebook post on March 12, 2023 where he revealed that he stitched the lacerated anus of the Benue State publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bemgba Iortyom, after he was sodomized in Abuja prison in 2017.

The first information report by the police reads that “On the 13/03/2023, a criminal petition was received by the Commissioner of Police written by D.K Iorhemba and Co as Barrister and Solicitors on behalf of Bemgba Iortyom, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Benue State, stating that one Kadev Kenneth Kelvin, a medical doctor who works at Kadev Health Systems Services of No.9 opposite Holy Covenant, Otukpo Road, Makurdi.”

The report further revealed that the named doctor had made damaging comments about Bemgba on 12/03/2023 at about 11pm while chatting with one Gabriel Terungwa Shange. He was reported to have said ‘my brother, if Bemgba Iortyom wants to go dirty, just inform me, the day he found out that, I was the medical doctor that stitched his lacerated anus when he was sodomized in Abuja prison in 2017 he blocked me.’

Following their investigation, the police said the medical doctor was arrested and the statement made on Facebook was screenshot for evidence and he confessed committing the said offence.

According to the police, the offence contravenes section 24(1)(a)(b)(i) of the Cyber Crimes Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2015. When the case came up, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The police prosecutor, Inspector S. O. Itodo informed the court that investigation into the matter was still in progress. He asked the court for another date to enable the prosecution to prove its case.