Don’t Be A Tribal Leader — Adeyemi To Gov. Bello On Zoning Ahead Kogi Guber

Prior to the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary elections to hold in April, one of the aspirants of Kogi State’s first seat and senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi has urged incumbent governor Yahaya Bello not be a tribal leader.

Adeyemi who made the disclosure on Saturday while addressing newsmen, shortly after his screening session with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) team also said it is time for the North Central State to concede the ticket to his zone.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the ruling APC NWC screened 24 governorship aspirants from Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States yesterday ahead the governorship primary elections in preparation for the November election.

However, for the governorship seat, checks reveal that the contenders for the party ticket cut across the three senatorial seats in the State. Kogi West has about four aspirants for the ticket while Kogi Central, the zone of the incumbent governor embodies seven aspirants.

While scouting zoning, Adeyemi insisted that Kogi West (Okun) be allowed to produce the APC candidate to inspire a sense of belonging in the State.

READ ALSO: APC Sacks Adamawa Ward Excos For Suspending Boss Mustapha From Party

According to him, the call was made following speculations in some quarters that the governor was working towards ensuring that another zone succeeds him.

He said: “Democracy is all about the people. And I want to appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello, who tried to be a statesman in the way he has done his appointment. But what will define Yahaya Adoza Bello’s administration is the courage to which he eventually decides whom he gives his support to. He should not allow people to turn him into a tribal leader.

“Okun west in the last 30 years, we have not produced a governor. And we are not conquered, we are not slaves. So we are eminently qualified to govern our State.”

Adeyemi who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory also maintained that his experience in public service would endear him to the delegates in the primary scheduled for next month.

“Governance is not just about expenditure. It must be about wealth creation. It is when wealth is created that the security of lives and property is guaranteed. I have been exposed to the world. As a journalist, who has travelled to over 35 countries of the world and so structural and human development is not strange to me.

“So, what is required is a man who can do the job. When I look at all the other contestants, I want to challenge them to a two-hour radio and television debate. Let them come and tell Nigerians what they can do and I will tell them why I am better than them.”