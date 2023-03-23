Doyin Okupe Appeals Money Laundering Conviction, N13m Fine

Ex Director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe has appealed his conviction by a Federal High Court, Abuja for money laundering.

In a reminder of appeal leveled on March 16, Okupe is praying the appellate court to set aside the December 19, 2022 judgment by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Justice Ojukwu, in the judgment convicted Okupe on counts 34 to 59 which deal with breach of the Money Laundering Act, in which he was found to have received cash payments in excess of N5m, on each transaction, from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) under Col. Sambo Dasuki.

As it relates to counts 34 to 59, Justice Ojukwu held that the prosecution proved it’s case that Okupe committed an offence contrary Section 1(a) & (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 16(1)(d) & (16(2)(b) of the same Act.

She noted that even “the first defendant (Okupe) did not deny the fact that the money, especially the ones above N5m, as shown in counts 34 to 59 of the charge, were received in cash and were not received through a financial institution.”

The judge proceeded to sentence Okupe, who was then the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), to two years imprisonment.

Justice Ojukwu said the sentence of two years per count is to run concurrently. But, in the alternative, the judge gave Okupe the option of fine of N500,000 per count, which she said shall apply consecutively, flowing which Okupe paid a total of N13million in fine before he was freed.

In his four-ground appeal, Okupe is, among others, contending that the trial judge erred in law in arriving at a guilty verdict against him in relation to counts 34 to 59 of the charge.

Okupe stated that he received the said sums in cash, not in his individual capacity, but on behalf of the office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Affairs and under the instructions of the Ex-President and hence, should not be penalized unjustly.

On ground, Okupe said ” the trial court erred in law when it held that the complainant/prosecution has established the essential ingredients of the counts 34 to 59 of the charge pertaining to money laundering by receiving monies above the statutory threshold under the Act under which the 1st defendant was charged.”