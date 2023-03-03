Driver Allegedly Kidnaps, Kills Boss In Ondo, Family Demands Justice

The family of a businessman, Omololu Olowosoyo, have written a petition to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 17, Akure, Ondo State, to conduct a discreet investigation into his murder.

Olowosoyo was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his driver, Idowu Adekanye, in collaboration with some other accomplices.

Adekanye was arrested by the men of the state police command and he has been facing trial at the state magistrate court sitting in Akure.

He was arraigned before the court on a four-count bothering on conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

During the arraignment, the police prosecutor, Taiwo Oniyere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence around 10:pm on January 14, 2023, along Ore- Ode Irele road in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Oniyere also informed the court that the defendant conspired with others at large to kidnap his boss to an unknown destination when he accompanied him on a business trip to Osogbo, Osun State.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravenes Section 6(b) and 2(a) and (b) of the Ondo state Anti-kidnapping, 2010 and Section 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State 2006.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, the defence counsel, D.S Akinbo, opposed the application, saying the case was not ripe for hearing, as his client was served on the day of arraignment. But Magistrate R.O Yakubu adjourned the case till Friday.

In a petition, Olowosoye’s family lawyer, A.K Akinbuluma, frowned at the way the police were handling the case at the divisional level, appealing to the AIG to look into the case to ensure justice is achieved.

The petition reads in part, “We are particularly disturbed about how the officers from the Ode-Irele Divisional police station are going about investigation into the case. Our clients were informed by police officers that the suspects have been arrested and transited to the Anti-Kidnapping section of the Police Command in Akure.

“However, our clients discovered that some of the suspects linked to the commission of the heinous crime are still in the community gallivanting around.

“What is more worrisome to our clients is that families of the suspects who have been arrested in connection with the murder case are now approaching the police officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Akure, for the administrative bail of the suspects, thereby frustrating fairness and justice of the case.

“As a minister in the temple of justice, we have advised our clients to remain calm. The discreet and purposeful investigation will be carried out by your office, hence this petition.

“Mr. Omololu Olowosoyo is the breadwinner of his family with many dependents, four children, and other dependents. The unfortunate incident, he said, is now brewing up serious crises in the community as the family cries for justice for their son.”