DSS Announces Creation Of Social Media Handles

The Department of State Services, DSS, has announced the creation of social media handles to enhance public engagement.

Disclosing this on Monday in a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, PhD, noted that, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has created Social Media handles which are as follows:

Twitter is @OfficialDSSNG

Facebook is: OfficialDSSNG

Instagram is: @OfficialDSSNG

“Similarly, the PRO’s Twitter handle is @DrAfunanya_PNA. Hitherto, the Service did not own or operate these handles.

“Its decision to operate them with effect from 6th March, 2023 is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements. The public should be guided and NOTE that any such handles before now were/are FAKE, please.”