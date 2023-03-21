Edo Assembly Election: PDP Wins 12 Seats, APC Eight

Three days after the state Houses of Assemby election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has released the results of winners elected into the Edo State House of Assembly with the Peoples Democratic Party leading with 12 seats.

In a press statement on Tuesday signed by the state INEC Voter Education/Publicity, Timidi Wariowei, the APC also had eight seats while LP had one seat while three were declared inconclusive.

According to the release, the winners of the 21 seats are: Idiaye Oisayemoje (Akoko Edo I, PDP), Okogbe Ojemeh Donald (Akoko Edo II, PDP), Egor (Inconclusive), Igbiremonlen Sunday (Esan Central, PDP), Addeh Isibor (Esan North East I, APC), Edeko Omozele, Esan North East II, PDP), Ojezele Sunday (Esan South East, PDP), Ibhamanu Jonathan Aigbokhan (Esan West, APC), Oshmah Ahmed (Etsako Central, APC), Ugabi Kingsley (Etsako East, APC), Lecky Mustapha (Etsako West I, APC), Akokhia Abdul Ganiyu (Etsako West II, APC) and

Inegbebor Eugine (Igueben, PDP).

Others are Asonsere Friday (Ikpoba-Okha, PDP), Oredo East (Inconclusive), Edosa Osaro (Oredo West, LP), Atu Evbaguehita (Orhionmwon I, APC), Iyamu Bright (Orhionmwon II, PDP), Aiguobarueghian Charity, (Ovia North East I, PDP), Uzamere Andrew (Ovia North East II, PDP), Ovia South West (Inconclusive), Eric Allison (Owan East, APC), Agbebaku Sheriff (Owan West, PDP) and Osamwonyi Kaycee (Uhunmwode, PDP).

Meanwhile, the LP candidate for Ovia North East Constituency, Victor Omoregie, has resigned his membership from the party alleging that he was seen as a mole for the PDP by members of the party.

In a press statement he personally signed, Omoregie said he was comfortable with the outcome of the election which he said had curtailed the APC from its intention of taking over the state House of Assembly.

He said, “I contested the election under the ticket of Labour Party but was never genuinely accepted into the party as I was regarded as a mole and agent working for PDP. This damaging assertion went viral on the social media.