EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday raided the lodge of some suspected Internet fraudsters and arrested twenty-one of them in Abuja.

They were apprehended in the Lugbe and Kubwa areas of Abuja.

The suspects arrested include Joseph Boniface, Emmaneul Okwara, Elijah Iwebie, Moses Hassan, Abdulrahman Lawal, Azu Chidubem Eugene, Abdullahi Adebola and Elijah Simon.

Others are Terfa Lincoln, David Kome, Chukwudah Martinez, Adie Matthew, Canice Agabi, Abbas Aminu, Damilare James and Christopher Simon. Also arrested include Mohammed Abdulhamid, Ifeanyi Bosah, Ayuba Aminu, Godwin Terkura and Victor Ademola.

Items recovered from them include 25 high-end mobile phones, three laptops, Mercedes CLA250 and C300 cars.

The EFCC said that suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

See photos below: