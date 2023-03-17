Ekiti Doctors To Commence Strike Friday Midnight Over Alleged Poor Welfare

Ekiti state chapter of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMP) has revealed its plan to commence strike from midnight on Friday, March 17.

The union, which accused the government of neglecting the state’s health sector as allegedly experienced under the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, have given the government up till 11:59p.m on Friday to address all its concerns.

In an ultimatum addressed to the state governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and signed by its Chairman, Alo Akinleye, and the Secretary, Olajide Abimbola, NAGGMP highlighted its challenges and demanded a prompt resolution from the government.

The ultimatum, which commenced on 8 March, followed the expiration of an initial 14-day ultimatum which started on 17 February.

The challenges identified by the doctors include: pay disparity affecting doctors among doctors in the state, inadequate workforce, and that the entry-level of newly employed doctors should be grade level 13 as it reportedly obtains in other parts of the country.