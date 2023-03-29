Ekiti Govt Threatens Sanction Of Petrol Stations Rejecting PoS Payments

The government of Ekiti State has threatened to sanction filling stations that reject Point of Sale (PoS) transactions with the lingering cash scarcity.

On Tuesday, Omotayo Adeola, special adviser to the Governor Biodun Oyebanji on industry, trade and investment, gave the warning at a meeting with the State Petroleum Task Force Committee and representatives of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeola stated the decision became imperative to alleviate the hardship people have been experiencing due to the cash crunch according to News Agency of Nigeria.

She implored residents to lodge their complaints against errant filling station operators via WhatsApp number 08077772323.

“Residents could make a video call through the above number to report such erring operators for prompt action by the State Petroleum Task Force,” she said.

In separate interviews after the meeting, the Ekiti State Petroleum Task Force Committee chairman, Ayodeji Adesokan and the NUPENG chairman, Olumide Jegede, appealed to petroleum marketers to comply with the directive.