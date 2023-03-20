“Election Budget Should Have Been Used To Fix Hospitals, Schools” – Singer Simi

Popular Nigerian Singer, Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko better known as Simi, has said that the budget for the 2023 elections should have been used to fix schools and hospitals.

She made this known via her Twitter handle while calling out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 20.

She tweeted: “300 billion naira budget for this joke of an election. @inecnigeria you might have as well given them back the money to fix some hospitals and schools and just used finger to point at the people you wanted to select.”

She added: “The blatant rigging and nobody in power addressed it. Lol. Giant problem of Africa.

“Anybody that saw the disenfranchisement and didn’t condemn it better keep their prayers for Nigeria. She doesn’t need prayers from people like you.”

