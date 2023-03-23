Emir Bayero Congratulates Kano Governor-Elect, Kabir Yusuf

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has congratulated the governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his emergence at the Saturday poll.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano Emirate Council, Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Naisa, on Thursday, 23rd March, 2023.

It reads, “Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero CFR, JP has congratulated the new Governor-elect of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, In his victory in the election conducted on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“In a Letter signed by His Highness, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir noted that the people have accepted the democratic system of government, which is very important looking how they came out en masse to cast their votes as provided by the constitution.

“Emir Bayero also thanked Islamic Scholars, Priests and the rest of the community for all the prayers they offered for peace, before, during and after the elections.

“Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero also called on the new governor-elect to cooperate with all the community groups in running the government, because doing so will help to improve lives and bring economic growth.

“He further wished for lasting peace and stability in Kano state as well as other parts of the country.

“He prayed for Almighty Allah for the successful completion of his tenure as well as the development of his government and the development of the economy of Kano state.”