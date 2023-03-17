Enugu: Show Proof You Voted PDP Before We Pay Your Salaries, Allowances – Igbo-Etiti LG Threatens Staff

In a desperate and rattling move by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to win the Saturday, March 18 governorship and assembly poll in Enugu State, the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area (LGA), has suspended the payment of salaries and allowances of political appointees.

According to a memo obtained on Friday by Information Nigeria, “Cessation of salaries and other allowances” addressed to all local government political appointees, signed by Donatus C. Ugwu for the executive chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, retracting the stance will be based on whether or not the appointees deliver their wards to the Party.

Information Nigeria reports that the State’s PDP and the governor of the State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, feels threatened since the governor lost his senatorial bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District to Labour Party (LP) candidate, Okey Ezea in the February 25 national assembly elections.

The memo dated 28th February, 2023, read: “Be informed that salaries and allowances of all political appointees of the Local Government Council have been put on hold until after the elections.

“All concerned (political appointees) are to deliver on their political mandates in their various poling units, etc to the PDP in the elections with evidence thereafter which the restrictions on salaries and other allowances will be lifted, if need be.”

Despite being the ruling party in the State, during the February 25 election, the PDP only won two political seats, one senatorial seat and one House of Representatives seat, while the Labour Party won the rest.

Report also reveal that the cessation of salaries and allowances was effected in the 17 local government areas of the State level as a way to push them to do everything to ensure PDP’s victory in Saturday’s elections.