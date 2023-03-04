Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Hermes Laments Police Harassment, Reportedly Loses N1.4M Phone (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Hermes Iyele has been left devasted after being harassed by the Nigerian police.

The reality star took to his Instagram page to share a video of Nigerian police searching his car.

In the 2 minutes video, a police officer could be seen thoroughly searching the reality star’s vehicle and belongings.

One of the officers even commanded Hermes to unlock his phone for further checkings.

The dancer revealed that the unnecessary stop and search has cost him his phone worth 1.4 million naira.

He wrote, “These unnecessary stop and search cost me my phone (1.4 million naira). These guys most prolly have it.”

Watch video below: