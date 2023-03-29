Ex-Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Withdraws From PDP Guber Primary

Former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha has announced his withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship primary in Imo state.

Ihedioha was screened and cleared a few days ago by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

However, in a letter dated March 27, 2023, Ihedioha informed the PDP leadership of his “personal sacrifice” for a “consensus candidate” by the party.

READ ALSO: Ihedioha Apologises, Clarifies ‘Saboteur’ Comment On Obi Supporters

He wrote, “As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primaries.

“In the interest of harmony and unity of the party, I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.

“This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt.”