Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde, Four Children, To Face Fresh Corruption Charges

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has revealed it plans to re-arraign a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde before Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Mr Ojerinde, a professor, who is already facing trial on N5 billion fraud charges at the same court, is expected to be arraigned alongside four of his children on the fresh charges today (Friday).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ojerinde’s four charged along with him as co-defendants are Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo and Oluwaseun

The list of the defendants also includes Mr Ojerinde’s firms – Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Ltd, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learnings Centre Ltd and Standout Institutes Ltd.

Mr Ojerinde and the 10 defendants, charged before a Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Inyang Ekwo, had yet to take their pleas as of the time of filing the report.

ICPC accused them in the fresh case of diverting public funds while he served as National Examinations Council (NECO) and JAMB registrar.

Recall that ICPC had arraigned him before another judge of the court, Obiora Egwuatu, in July 2021 on 18 counts involving the diversion of funds during his time as the registrar of NECO till his time as JAMB’s chief executive.