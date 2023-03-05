Ex-Oyo Lawmaker Okunola Confirmed Dead

A former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Tirimisiyu Okunola, is dead.

This was announced by his younger brother, Bashir Okunola, on Sunday, on his Facebook page.

Okunola, who represented the Ido constituency between 2007 and 2011, under the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party, and later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, was said to have died as a result of diabetes.

The deceased younger brother wrote on his Facebook page, “Haaaaa egbon why now you left us so soon. (sic) Hon. Tirimisiyu Olasupo Okunola. ”