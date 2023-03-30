Falz, Vector Diss INEC Chairman In New Single ‘Yakubu’

Renowned Nigerian rappers, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz and Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known as Vector, have expressed their views about the 2023 elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

In a track titled ‘Yakubu’, the rappers knocked the chairman for alleged malpractices that characterised the elections.

READ ALSO: Lagos Guber: “You Were Not Re-Elected, You Selected Yourself” – Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu

Released on Thursday, the song referenced the failed promise made by the commission to transmit the results of the elections in real-time via its result viewing portal, known as IReV portal.

The duo also sang about the reports of violence, voter intimidation, logistics problems, ballot box snatching, and other incidents that marred the 2023 general election.

“Mr Yakubu! Ę ma ń se bi fraudster (you behave like a fraudster)/ you don’t want to prosper / Come and collect oscar/ 300 billion te gbà lówó ìjoba, kí le fi se ná sir (what did you do with the 300 billion received from the government),” Falz rapped in the first verse of the song.