Father Sells Nine-Month-Old Son To Three Different Buyers In Ogun

A 30-year-old father identified as Daniel Chigozie, a resident of Abela in Sango Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been arrested by operatives of the Amotekun Corps for allegedly selling his nine-month-old son to three different buyers.

Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun State, David Akinremi, said the security agency got intelligence that the father had serially traded his son, Daniel Chinonye Darlington, selling the little boy to three different buyers at different locations in Sango, Meiran and Apapa area of Lagos.

According to Daily Post, the man was paid N150,000, N400,000 and N700,000 respectively from unknown buyers between August 2022 and February 2023.

Akinremi said an investigation conducted by the corps revealed that the man, who is suspected to be working with a criminal syndicate had devised a means through which the son was retrieved from each of the buyers after each sale until he sold him to the last buyer, one Dr. Nosa in Apapa.

The suspect in his statement reportedly confessed to the crime and is being profiled by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Humans for a follow-up investigation to recover the child and for prosecution.