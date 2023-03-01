Fayose Congratulates Tinubu, Calls For Ayu’s ‘Immediate’ Resignation

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, while congratulating president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the presidential election on Wednesday, called for the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Information Nigeria had reported the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu under the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second with 6,984,520 votes.

On the other hand, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi emerged third with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Fayose via his Twitter handle wrote, “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria.”

While calling for Iyorchia’s resignation, the PDP member implored Atiku to accept defeat in the interest of the nation.

“As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.

“As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day.”