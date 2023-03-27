FG Has Approved Construction Of Airport In Auchi – Edo Gov. Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has revealed that the federal government has given the State tentative approval for the construction of Auchi Airport, in Edo North Senatorial District.

Obaseki who disclosed this during the weekend at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area said his administration was working with aviation experts to finalise the survey of the airport project.

He further expressed his commitment to the development of a new airport in Auchi.

“The charting of the airport is already ongoing to ensure the safety measures required for an approval of the airport project as safety is the main consideration. We want to make sure that the approaches for landing into the airport runway are clear and safe for landing and will not endanger the aircraft.

“These are the final reports and studies that are being conducted and as soon as we get final approval, we will break ground and commence construction of the Auchi Airport.

“This is not a political project. Between Benin City and Abuja on this axis, which is more than 600 km, there is no airport,” he said.

According to him, from the transportation standpoint, it makes a lot of commercial sense to have an airport in Edo North, saying there are emerging businesses, particularly in the areas of mining and academia.