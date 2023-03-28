Fire Erupts In Building At Balogun Market, Lagos

Fire has engulfed a five-storey building at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos State.

According to a video of the incident which had gone viral on social media showed smoke billowing from the structure.

But the incident has been put under control by emergency responders.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five-storey building,” the Director of the agency Adeseye Margaret said in a statement.

“The Fire is however under control as mitigation is on to limit its spread.”

