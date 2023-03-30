Fire Guts Olowu Spare Parts Market In Lagos [Video]

Goods worth millions of naira have reportedly been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred in Olowu spare parts market in Lagos.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, March 30.

Some shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles, among others.

The traders count their losses as the goods lost to the fire are worth millions of naira.

The men of the Lagos State Fire Service and security operatives are at the scene. The situation is under control.

Watch video below: