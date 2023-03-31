First Bank Announces Name Change Of UK, African Subsidiaries

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited has announced a corporate name change of its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom (UK) and sub-Saharan Africa which will be done in phases.

The bank disclosed this in a statement by the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, titled, ‘FirstBank announces a name change of its subsidiaries, reiterates its commitment to boosting cross-border business opportunities in Africa and the world.’

It stated on Thursday that, “FBNBank UK, FBNBank Sierra Leone, FBNBank Gambia and FBNBank DRC are the first set of subsidiaries effecting the name alignment.

“They are now known and addressed as FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia and FirstBank DRC. The Ghana, Senegal and Guinea subsidiaries will be next in the phased name change implementation.”

The statement added that the bank’s subsidiaries in Ghana, Senegal and Guinea will be next in the phased name change implementation.

READ ALSO: Falz, Vector Diss INEC Chairman In New Single ‘Yakubu’

“The name change is being implemented to align the subsidiaries with the parent brand and to enjoy the strong heritage and brand equity built by FirstBank Nigeria in its 129 years of banking leadership. This will further enhance the quality-of-service delivery resulting in better brand clarity, uniformity and consistency across all the markets where the bank operates,” the bank stated.

Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, speaking on the name change said: “The name change which coincides with FirstBank’s 129th founding anniversary (March 31st, 2023) is indeed a milestone reflective of our resolve to continuously provide the gold standard of excellence and value as we put our customers first.

“The new identity of the subsidiaries contributes to an enhanced brand presence. It helps our customers and stakeholders better appreciate the value of the diversified products suites, competitive pricing and extensive business networks the FirstBank Group offers.

“These include our commitment to boosting cross-border businesses including trade and investment opportunities essential to enhancing trade relations amongst countries, thereby strengthening the economies of host communities and reducing poverty.”